OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 401 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.