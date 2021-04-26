Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $118.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 218,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

