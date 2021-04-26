Ontology Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $630.13 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00002845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $630.13 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00047817 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00309609 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 811,891,324 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

