Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Oppenheimer worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 86.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.