Oppenheimer Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $140.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.31.

TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

