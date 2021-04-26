Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GENI stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.69. 27,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,600. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops sports data software. It offers Genius Sports that provides data for sports leagues and governing bodies; Betgenius that provides live betting products and personalized marketing campaigns for the sports betting sector; and Genius Sports Media that provides live sports data for sports and brands to connect with fans.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.