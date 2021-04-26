Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

