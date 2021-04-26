Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target upped by Cowen from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

