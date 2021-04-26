Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.45

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MXCHY shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

