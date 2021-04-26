Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,738,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $162.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

