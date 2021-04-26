Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $95.74 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

