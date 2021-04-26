Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.47.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $238.84 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.34 and a 200-day moving average of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

