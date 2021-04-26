Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 75,445 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Shares of OLED opened at $223.57 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.67.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

