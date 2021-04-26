Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. CX Institutional raised its position in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

GRMN opened at $141.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.22 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $141.88.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

