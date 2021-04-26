Origin Protocol Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $501.96 million and $151.32 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00064638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00751487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00094875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.76 or 0.07478612 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

