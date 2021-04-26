Oshkosh (OSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSK opened at $124.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.73. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

