Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 18.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.