Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,677. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

