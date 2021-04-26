Oxygen (OXY) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00005696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $153.74 million and $11.87 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

