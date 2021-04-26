Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.15. 464,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,169. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.