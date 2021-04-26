Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.44.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE PKG opened at $142.33 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

