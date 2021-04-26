Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at WBB Securities

WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

PRTK opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $364.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

