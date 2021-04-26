Parthenon LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,333.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,050. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,325.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,143.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,886.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

