Parthenon LLC Buys 165 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs comprises approximately 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parthenon LLC owned about 0.13% of Churchill Downs worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 201,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.64. 3,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.69. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

