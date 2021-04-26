Parthenon LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,877. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $217.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.25.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

