Parthenon LLC Sells 4,635 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parthenon LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

GE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. 1,567,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,212,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.