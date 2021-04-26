Parthenon LLC Sells 700 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.01. 120,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.