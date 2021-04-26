Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $31.09. 514,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,046,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

