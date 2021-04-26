Patten Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFNC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.32. 6,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,908. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

