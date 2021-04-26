Patten Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.55. 85,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,261. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

