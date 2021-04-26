Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $281.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.76 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.