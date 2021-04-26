Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.37.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,233. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.38.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

