Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.47.

PNR opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

