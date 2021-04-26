pEOS Market Cap Hits $3.50 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $144.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 315.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00269396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.52 or 0.01006274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.41 or 0.00695878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,597.69 or 1.00152562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

