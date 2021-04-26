Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.38

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 13105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

Several research firms have commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $32,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perficient by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Perficient by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

