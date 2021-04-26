Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €196.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €180.25 ($212.06).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s 50 day moving average is €163.25 and its 200 day moving average is €156.66.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

