Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 555 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8,436.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,505,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 293,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 190,773 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NXST stock opened at $153.75 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

