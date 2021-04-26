Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.95.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

