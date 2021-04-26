Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

BC opened at $104.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

