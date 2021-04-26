Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $358,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

NYSE COF opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $137.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

