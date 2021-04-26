Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,910,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $93.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

