Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

