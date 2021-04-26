Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Up 5.8%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.21. 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 100,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,091 shares of company stock worth $8,897,306. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

