Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,715 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

