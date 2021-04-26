Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

