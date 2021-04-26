Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $190.00 at Truist Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average is $123.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

