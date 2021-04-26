Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Conifer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Conifer’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

