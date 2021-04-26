Piper Sandler Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $87.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 345,855 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

