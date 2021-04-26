pNetwork (PNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125.36 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00003213 BTC on exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $49.36 million and $125.36 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00738100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00094737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.11 or 0.07420244 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 74,780,474 coins and its circulating supply is 28,622,997 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

