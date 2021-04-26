Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,054.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $253.68 or 0.00471041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $2,054.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.15 or 0.00748567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00093984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.01 or 0.07557239 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

